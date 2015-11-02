SHANGHAI Nov 2 The president of China's
third-biggest lender by assets, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
(AgBank) , has been taken away to assist
with an investigation, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The probe is the latest revelation in President Xi Jinping's
ongoing corruption investigations that have already ensnared top
politicians, state enterprise leaders and a cast of senior
bankers, including AgBank's former vice president, who was
jailed for life for graft, and a board director at the Bank of
Beijing.
Local media outlet Sina Finance also reported earlier on
Monday that police took Zhang Yun, 56, away to "assist with
investigations" - a euphemism commonly used to indicate a person
is being probed for graft.
Bloomberg said the people familiar with the matter did not
say who was conducting the investigation or its purpose.
Reuters was unable to verify the reports. Telephone calls to
AgBank were left unanswered.
An inspection team from the ruling Communist Party's
anti-graft watchdog visited AgBank's headquarters on Monday and
Zhang Yun was not present, Sina Finance said.
The graft probes into the financial sector are part of Xi's
broader campaign to root out corruption at major state-run firms
and within government ranks, including in the military and
domestic security forces.
China's finance industry executives have been caught up in
separate investigations into stock market manipulation after
stocks at the country's two main bourses slid almost 50 percent
at one point since mid-June.
On Monday, China arrested executives at a Hong Kong-owned
fund for futures manipulation, in a crackdown on trading
activity seen by regulators as destabilizing the market.
In February, a Chinese court jailed Yang Kun, the former
vice president of AgBank, for accepting more than 30 million
yuan ($4.73 million) in bribes, including works of art and gold
bars.
($1 = 6.3371 Chinese yuan renminbi)
