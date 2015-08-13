BEIJING Aug 13 Chinese authorities have
expelled the former chairman of state-owned China FAW Group
Corp. from the ruling Communist Party, an anti-graft
agency said on Thursday.
Xu Jianyi, the former chairman, embezzled funds, took bribes
and improperly advanced the career of his son, the party's top
anti-corruption commission said.
China FAW is one of China's top state-owned automakers, and
has joint ventures with Volkswagen, Toyota and
General Motors in China.
Xu came under investigation in March, the commission said.
