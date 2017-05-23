BEIJING May 23 A senior official at China's banking regulator is being investigated for suspected disciplinary violations, the country's top anti-graft body said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yang Jiacai, the assistant chairman of the China Banking Reuglatory Commission, is suspected of serious violations of discipline, a phrase that usually refers to graft, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said. (Reporting By Matthew Miller; editing by Susan Thomas)