BRIEF-Constellis announces acquisition of AMK9, ITC Capital Partners exited its stake in AMK9
* Acquired American K9 Detection Services; as part of transaction ITC Capital Partners, AMK9's former owner, has exited its stake in AMK9
BEIJING May 23 A senior official at China's banking regulator is being investigated for suspected disciplinary violations, the country's top anti-graft body said in a statement on Wednesday.
Yang Jiacai, the assistant chairman of the China Banking Reuglatory Commission, is suspected of serious violations of discipline, a phrase that usually refers to graft, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said. (Reporting By Matthew Miller; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Acquired American K9 Detection Services; as part of transaction ITC Capital Partners, AMK9's former owner, has exited its stake in AMK9
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)