SHANGHAI, Sept 17 China's banking regulators
must "leave no stone unturned" rooting out illegal activity, the
ruling Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog said on Thursday,
intensifying a campaign against graft launched by President Xi
Jinping.
Dozens of senior officials have been investigated or jailed
since Xi took over the party's leadership in late 2012 and the
presidency in 2013.
"In the past half year Huarong, Great Wall, Dongfang, Xinda,
four other asset management companies, and China Merchants Bank
have all been investigated, and concrete results achieved," the
party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said.
It went on to urge China Banking Regulatory Commission
officials to increase their vigilance.
"Handle in accordance with the rules problems of breaches of
discipline and the law," it said. "Ensure no stone is left
unturned."
China's financial regulators have been under heavy pressure
since stock markets began to tumble in mid-June after a long
bull run, though the statement made no mention of that.
On Wednesday, the corruption watchdog said Zhang Yujun, the
assistant chairman of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission, was being investigated for "serious violations of
the law".
Police are also investing three top executives at Citic
Securities, China's largest broker, the official Xinhua news
agency said on Tuesday.
