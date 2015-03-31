SHANGHAI, March 31 A senior official of China's
Baosteel Group, the parent of Baoshan Iron & Steel,
is being investigated for "serious disciplinary violations",
China's corruption watchdog said on Tuesday.
The graft watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection (CCDI), named the official as Vice President Cui Jian
but gave no further details in a short statement.
"Serious disciplinary violations" is the term usually used
to refer to corruption in China.
A Baosteel spokesman said the company was aware of the
investigation and was watching developments but had no further
immediate comment.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)