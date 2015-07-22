SHANGHAI, July 22 China's is investigating the
former head of state-owned Bright Dairy & Food Co Ltd
on suspicion of serious disciplinary violations, the
country's anti-graft watchdog said on Wednesday, employing its
usual euphemism for corruption.
The regulator has opened a probe into Guo Benheng, who
departed the firm last month, the Shanghai branch of China's
Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a
statement. It did not supply additional details about the case.
China's top graft-busting agency lambasted the country's
powerful state-owned industries earlier this month as being
riddled with corruption.
President Xi Jinping has warned that official graft is
serious enough to threaten the Communist Party's legitimacy and
has vowed to go after powerful "tigers" as well as lowly
"flies".
Guo left Bright Dairy in June for "personal reasons", Bright
spokesman Pan Jianjun told Reuters. He added the probe would not
have any impact on the company's business and that he did not
know any further details about the investigation.
Bright Dairy's state-owned parent Bright Food Group Co Ltd
has been one of the most active Chinese firms on the
global market, snapping up deals for global firms from Israeli
foodmaker Tnuva to British cereal brand Weetabix.
Beijing is expected to unveil a master plan to reform the
powerful state-owned sector, but one has yet to be published.
Senior executives at automaker China FAW Group Corp,
Baosteel Group and China National Petroleum Corp have
all been put under investigation for corruption this year.
