BEIJING Nov 24 The deputy head of the Civil
Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) is being investigated
for alleged disciplinary violations, the ruling Communist
Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Tuesday.
The CAAC's Zhou Laizhen is "suspected of serious violations
of discipline", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
(CCDI) said in a one-line statement on its website. It did not
give further details.
A CAAC spokeswoman contacted by Reuters said she was not
aware of the situation.
China's far-reaching crackdown on graft has already swept
through several industries and seen the arrest and imprisonment
of senior politicians and executives.
Last week, state prosecutors announced that they had ordered
the arrest of Liu Xian, former deputy general manager of China
Southern Airlines . The firm's chairman Si
Xianmin is also under investigation for "discipline violations".
Zhou of CAAC would be the most senior aviation industry
official to be investigated by China's anti-corruption watchdog.
