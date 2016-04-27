SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 27 China's top anti-graft authority has found irregularities at the country's second-largest lender, China Construction Bank Corp. , it said on Wednesday, as the country works to weed out corruption in state-owned enterprises.

An inspection by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection found 336 people responsible in cases including disciplinary violations, the commission said on its website. That phrase is a Communist Party euphemism for graft.

Internal management had not been strict enough, the agency said, and some officials who used their positions to obtain favours for friends and families were given demerits or other punishments, it added, saying there were 75 cases of administrative sanctions and disciplinary action against 30 people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged a far-reaching campaign against corruption, targeting sectors from the military to state-owned enterprises. The anti-graft drive has felled many of this political opponents, including the once-powerful domestic security tsar Zhou Yongkang.

CCB could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Engen Tham and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)