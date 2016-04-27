SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 27 China's top
anti-graft authority has found irregularities at the country's
second-largest lender, China Construction Bank Corp.
, it said on Wednesday, as the country works to weed
out corruption in state-owned enterprises.
An inspection by the Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection found 336 people responsible in cases including
disciplinary violations, the commission said on its website.
That phrase is a Communist Party euphemism for graft.
Internal management had not been strict enough, the agency
said, and some officials who used their positions to obtain
favours for friends and families were given demerits or other
punishments, it added, saying there were 75 cases of
administrative sanctions and disciplinary action against 30
people.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged a far-reaching
campaign against corruption, targeting sectors from the military
to state-owned enterprises. The anti-graft drive has felled many
of this political opponents, including the once-powerful
domestic security tsar Zhou Yongkang.
CCB could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick
Macfie)