BEIJING, June 6 The former head of the supervisory board at China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, is under investigation for alleged disciplinary violations, the corruption watchdog said on Monday.

The official, Yao Zhongmin, was suspected of "serious breaches of discipline" the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement on its website. The CCDI usually uses the term "serious breaches of discipline" as a euphemiusm for corruption. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)