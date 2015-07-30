BEIJING, July 30 The People's Bank of China is
strengthening internal risk controls to weed out potential
corrupt practices, a unit of the Communist Party's graft
watchdog within the central bank said on Thursday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping
crackdown on deep-rooted graft since taking over the party's
leadership in late 2012 and the presidency in 2013. Dozens of
senior officials have been investigated or jailed.
In a statement on its official website, the watchdog, the
Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said its staff in
the bank had initiated a "clean government risk prevention and
control" system since late 2012.
The effort has involved investigating projects, or people
linked to them, that "involve power or risk", it said, without
naming any individuals or projects.
"To deepen the effect of prevention and control (work), the
bureau is strengthening the system's construction, cleaning up
all internal management systems and procedures," it added.
These measures include assessments, propaganda activities
and warning systems, and people will be held accountable for any
problems found, it said, without elaborating.
China's financial regulators have been under heavy pressure
since stock markets collapsed in mid-June following a long bull
run, though the statement made no mention of the markets.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission will work to
combat conflict of interests and reduce corruption, the
anti-corruption watchdog said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)