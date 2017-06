BEIJING May 25 The president of China Coal Energy Company Ltd Gao Jianjun, is being investigated by the ruling Communist Party for suspected corruption, the party's anti-graft watchdog said on Thursday.

Gao is suspected of "serious discipline breaches", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a brief statement, using its usual euphemism for graft but providing no other details. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Pullin)