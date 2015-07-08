BEIJING, July 8 China Mobile, the country's
largest wireless carrier, is asking top executives and their
families to sign letters promising to help in the fight against
corruption, the company said on Wednesday, as part of the
government's battle against deep-rooted graft.
China's anti-corruption investigators pledged earlier this
year to begin scrutinising China Mobile Ltd and China
Telecom Corp Ltd after a probe into China Unicom Hong
Kong Ltd ensnared several high-ranking executives.
In a statement carried on the Communist Party's anti-graft
watchdog's website, China Mobile Communications Corp,
the parent of the Hong Kong-listed firm, said that for the last
four years, April had been dedicated to anti-corruption
education.
Executives have been taken on prison visits and to listen in
on court cases, and there have been 1,373 educational film
showings, the company said.
"(We have) organised key workers to sign letters promising
to work in a clean style, and organised the family members of
leaders and key workers to sign letters promising to help with
being clean and honest, to strengthen self-discipline," the
company said.
Suppliers have in some cases also been included in the
anti-corruption education, it added.
After completing sweeps of central and provincial
governments last year, the party's graft-busting Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection said it would turn its
attention to China's vast state-owned enterprises, which have
long been plagued by underperformance despite reform efforts by
central leaders.
Since assuming power in late 2012, Chinese President Xi
Jinping has vowed to go after powerful "tigers" as well as lowly
"flies", warning, as have others before him, that corruption is
so severe it could threaten the party's grip on power.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edmund Klamann)