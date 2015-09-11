(Adds state prosecutor)
BEIJING, Sept 11 China will prosecute the former
chairman of state-owned conglomerate China Resources Holding Co
Ltd on suspicion of corruption after accusing him on
crimes including embezzlement, the anti-graft watchdog said on
Friday.
Song Lin was sacked last year after coming under
investigation for suspected "serious violation of discipline",
the usual terminology for corruption.
Song took bribes, used public funds for personal expenses
like playing golf and is an adulterer, the ruling Communist
Party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on its
website in a brief statement.
Party members can be punished for adultery as they are
supposed to be upstanding members of society. The charge is
frequently levelled at high-ranking graft suspects as a way of
showing they are morally degenerate and deserve punishment.
His case has been transferred to the legal authorities, the
watchdog said, meaning he will face prosecution.
A former company vice chairman, Wang Shuaiting of the
company will also face charges after being accused of similar
crimes, the watchdog added.
Both men have been expelled from the party, it said.
The state prosecutor said separately that it had approved
the detention of both men and had begun to build cases against
them.
It was not possible to reach either of them for comment and
not clear if they have lawyers.
China Resources Holdings is a holding company for a group of
energy, land and consumer businesses in mainland China and Hong
Kong, including China Resources Gas, China Resources
Cement and China Resources Power.
China's top anti-corruption body had been investigating
China Resources Holdings and its units for several months as
part of a wide-ranging crackdown on graft by President Xi
Jinping, who has pledged to tackle high-ranking "tigers" as well
as lowly "flies".
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)