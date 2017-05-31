BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
BEIJING May 31 The former chairman of the parent firm of China Telecom Corp was sentenced to six years in prison over corruption charges, China's state media said on Wednesday.
Chang Xiaobing was convicted of bribery, the official Xinhua news agency said on its microblog. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
