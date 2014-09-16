(Recasts with Sun's resignation, adds context, Chalco
statement)
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 16 A senior executive at
the state-owned Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco)
has resigned, the company said on Tuesday, a day
after the government's top anti-graft agency said he was being
investigated for suspected corruption.
Chalco Vice Chairman Sun Zhaoxue is also general manager at
the company's unlisted parent, the Aluminum Corp of China
(Chinalco)
On Monday, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
said Sun was suspected of "serious violations" of the law, a
euphemism for corruption.
In a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange, Chalco said Sun
had resigned.
Shares in Chalco rose more than 6 percent in Shanghai after
the announcement.
Chalco last month announced a first-half net loss of 4.12
billion yuan as overcapacity continued to hurt producers and
domestic demand growth slowed.
Sun is the Chalco second executive to resign in the past ten
months. Li Dongguang resigned as a vice president in November
2013.
Sun is the former president of China National Gold Group
Corp, the country's biggest gold producer. He left
the gold producer in January 2014, according to government data.
Before joining China National Gold, Sun was a senior executive
at Chinalco's aluminium and alumina operations in Shanxi
province.
(Reporting by Polly Yam and Matthew Miller; Additional
reporting by Donny Kwok and Grace Li; Editing by Miral Fahmy)