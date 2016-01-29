BEIJING Jan 29 Chinese police have detained suspects as part of a fraud investigation over bill financing business at CITIC Bank Corp, Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

The bank confirmed on Thursday that it had discovered fraud involving 969 million yuan ($147.39 million) in funds illicitly drawn from its bill financing business.

CITIC Bank's spokeswoman declined to immediately comment when contacted by Reuters.