BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
BEIJING Jan 29 Chinese police have detained suspects as part of a fraud investigation over bill financing business at CITIC Bank Corp, Xinhua news agency said on Friday.
The bank confirmed on Thursday that it had discovered fraud involving 969 million yuan ($147.39 million) in funds illicitly drawn from its bill financing business.
CITIC Bank's spokeswoman declined to immediately comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: