BEIJING Nov 25 China will seize and auction off
government and Communist Party offices that are illegally built,
state media reported on Monday, as part of a crackdown on
extravagance and pervasive corruption.
"All official building projects that have not had
inspections carried out according to regulations and where
construction has started without permission must halt
construction and be handed over for confiscation," the Xinhua
news agency report.
"All official building projects that exceed (the regulated)
size, violate standards, or are over budget should have the area
that exceeds standards vacated and handed over within a limited
time or be entirely confiscated and auctioned off," the agency
said, citing new regulations to control spending and combat
waste in Party and government organisations.
Numerous scandals in recent years have centred on
extravagant expenditure on new government buildings by
officials, often in poor inland regions.
Some local governments have embezzled poverty-alleviation
and disaster-relief funds to build for themselves offices and
other facilities that sometimes resemble resorts.
In July, the government ordered a five-year suspension of
the construction of new official buildings.
President Xi Jinping, who took office in March, has
spearheaded the fight on graft.
The party has been cracking down on everything from the use
of government cars to liquor served at official banquets.
Similar orders in the past to rein in construction of
over-the-top government buildings have had little apparent
effect.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Robert Birsel)