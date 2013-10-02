BEIJING Oct 3 China's plan for a nationwide
property database, once hailed as an antidote to corruption, has
stalled amid resistance from local governments that illustrates
the difficulty Beijing faces in driving through reforms to
tackle widespread graft.
The database is not only seen as vital for authorities to
control a frothy housing market - it would also force corrupt
local officials to come clean about properties purchased from
ill-gotten gains, industry experts say.
Since taking office in March, Chinese President Xi Jinping
has called corruption a threat to the ruling Communist Party's
survival and authorities have announced the investigation or
arrest of several senior officials.
But, as the failure of the property database initiative to
gain traction shows, top-down plans to root out graft can be
stymied by entrenched interests at the local level.
"There are various concerns over the possible consequences
of the nationwide database, especially for some officials who
have the power of affecting the process," said Chen Guoqiang,
vice chairman of China Real Estate Society. "They will delay
such moves intentionally."
The digital database, which would enable users to see how
many properties a person owns as well as details about the
homes, has been in the works since 2010.
It would also show additional property purchases by
homeowners, which would aid central government authorities in
cooling speculation in urban housing markets.
Though much of that information is already collected in some
form by authorities, local officials have balked at the idea of
an easily searchable, central record of home purchases.
The first 40 major cities enlisted in the plan refused to
sign on until the housing ministry agreed the information they
disclosed would not be made publicly available, industry experts
said.
"China must eventually make the database transparent," said
Fan Jianjun, a senior economist at the Development Research
Centre, one of China's leading government think-tanks.
"Otherwise, how can people believe it?"
MULTIPLE HOMES
The second phase of the plan, which was supposed to be
completed by June and include 500 more cities, has not yet come
to fruition.
China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development has
not commented on the reason for the delay, but state media have
blamed resistance from local officials.
"Hopes have crumbled to nothing again," the official Xinhua
news agency said in June. "Some local governments and
departments are not collaborative."
The property database, despite its benefits for the housing
market, presents a threat to officials trying to hide multiple
luxury homes.
Tian Guoliang, a professor at the Central Party School who
conducts research on corruption issues, told state media this
summer that the database would disclose the property status of
government officials in sensitive positions, including the
power, rail and banking sectors.
This could help keep anti-graft authorities clued in on what
officials were buying, he said.
The official China Daily said in July that it was widely
suspected the delays in establishing the database were due to
"opposition from vested interest groups".
"Whether the programme can ultimately be carried out is a
major test of the political will and capability of the central
government in responding to the public's call for a healthy and
corruption-free real estate market," the state-run paper said.
In recent months, Chinese media have abounded with reports
of local officials caught owning homes they could not possibly
have purchased on a meagre public servant's salary. Known in
online parlance as "property uncles" or "aunts", they have
become targets of public anger.
In a particularly high profile case, Cai Bin, an urban
management official in the southern city of Guangzhou, was
sacked last October after investigators said he owned more than
20 homes, Xinhua reported, even though his official salary was
only about 10,000 yuan ($1,600) a month.
He was found guilty of corruption charges in September and
sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison.
FIGHT AGAINST GRAFT
Some high-ranking central government officials have publicly
voiced support for asset disclosure rules as necessary elements
of President Xi's fight against graft.
Wang Yang, a member of the Politburo and one of the
country's four vice premiers, said in November he believed
Chinese officials should make their assets public.
Yu Zhengsheng, the fourth-ranked member of the elite
Politburo Standing Committee, also spoke out in favour of asset
disclosure and said he would not hesitate to publish what he
owns.
But among many officials any form of asset disclosure is
suspect, sparking fears of retribution from a public that has
become increasingly critical of government extravagance.
"The local leaders, they know they will be the ones to face
the music, and society's resentment," said Jean-Pierre Cabestan,
a political scientist at Hong Kong Baptist University who has
followed the property database issue.
"Communities at the local level are small, and local cadres
will be very nervous about it, much more nervous than those in
Beijing."
Experts said the current record-keeping system for
residential property, which is not consolidated or
comprehensive, is not sufficient to monitor the housing market
in an effective way.
China's only housing census was done in 1986 and its
economic census in 2010 did not cover housing surveys. Neither
will this year's economic census. Many cities also lack
historical home ownership data.
"This is a very frustrating dilemma for policymakers," said
Rosealea Yao of GaveKal Dragonomics. "One thing they can improve
is to have a better understanding of this market. I think this
database should play an important role."
($1 = 6.1220 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Langi Chiang; Editing by Alex
Richardson)