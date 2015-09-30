China's Central Military Commission Former Vice Chairman General Guo Boxiong stands at attention during the playing of the national anthem before a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington July 18, 2006. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files

BEIJING A younger brother of a disgraced former senior Chinese military officer, who has been accused of corruption, has been sacked from his position as a senior provincial official, state media said on Wednesday.

Guo Boquan has been removed as head of the civil affairs department of the northwestern province of Shaanxi, the official Xinhua news agency said, without providing any details.

Chinese media reports have identified him as a younger brother of Guo Boxiong, who was a vice chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission until he retired in 2012.

Guo Boxiong was accused of bribery and abuse of power in July.

It was not possible to reach Guo Boquan for comment, and it was not clear if he was being accused of any wrongdoing.

Guo Boxiong's son, Major General Guo Zhenggang, was put under his own graft investigation in early March.

No family members have been given an opportunity to defend themselves in public and it was not clear if any had lawyers.

Separately, the Defence Ministry said military prosecutors had indicted Wang Yufa, a former air force political commissar in the Guangzhou military region, for suspected "law violations". It gave no other details.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who heads the Central Military Commission that controls the People's Liberation Army, has made weeding out corruption in the military a top goal as he steps up modernisation efforts.

Xi has also overseen a sweeping battle against graft in every level of the government and ruling Communist Party since assuming power three years ago.

