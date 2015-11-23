BEIJING Nov 23 China's top graft-buster agency
has demoted four bank regulators for violating Communist Party
rules and procedures, in the latest punishment issued to the
country's financial sector in President Xi Jinping's three-year
anti-corruption campaign.
Wang Yanyou, Communist Party secretary at the China Banking
Association and former head of innovative supervision department
at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), was removed
from his position for concealing the fact that his wife had
become a U.S. citizen, and for attending conferences without
approval, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
(CCDI) said in an online statement late on Friday.
Wang was also accused of accepting compensation and
treatment beyond the level of his position, the CCDI said.
Jiang Fengli, former head of CBRC office in Nanyang, Henan
province, was demoted for appointing staff against Communist
Party procedure and taking cash gifts from CBRC staff at his
daughter's wedding, according to the statement.
Two other regulators, both working at the CBRC's office in
northern Liaoning province, were demoted respectively for
gambling and promoting staff in violation of Communist Party
procedure, the CCDI added.
In October, the CCDI launched its latest round of
anti-corruption inspections, targeting 14 major financial
institutions, including the central bank, banking regulator,
insurance regulator, securities regulator, and the Shanghai and
Shenzhen stock exchanges.
China's biggest policy and commercial banks, led by China
Development Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China,
are also on the list of inspections.
