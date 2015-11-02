(Adds Dongfeng comment, context)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Nov 2 China is investigating
the number two executive at China's Dongfeng Motor Corp for
suspected corruption, the country's graft watchdog said on
Monday, making him the most senior executive to be drawn into a
widening probe involving the country's second-biggest carmaker.
Zhu Fushou, who is also the executive director at the firm's
Hong Kong-listed unit Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, is
being investigated for "suspected severe violation of
discipline", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
(CCDI) said in a statement on its website. 'Discipline
violations' generally refer to corruption.
Zhu could not immediately be reached for comment. An
official from Dongfeng Motor Corp's publicity department
confirmed the investigation is taking place, but declined to
give further details.
The CCDI move comes as China continues to implement a
sweeping crackdown on deep-rooted graft that began when
President Xi Jinping took over the Communist party's leadership
in late 2012, vowing to clean up government and business.
The watchdog's statement did not give further details about
the suspected violations. Unlisted parent Dongfeng Motor Corp
counts Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Dongfeng Automobile Co
Ltd as its listed subsidiaries.
Chinese authorities probed two Dongfeng-linked executives in
December last year, part of a wider investigation into the firm.
Dongfeng is the domestic venture partner of France's Peugeot SA
and Japan's Nissan Motor Co.
In September last year, Chinese prosecutors launched a
criminal bribery investigation into a former senior executive at
FAW Group Corp, a Chinese partner of Germany's Volkswagen AG
and Japan's Toyota Motor Corp.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI and Beijing Monitoring
Desk; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Kenneth Maxwell)