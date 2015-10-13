BEIJING Oct 13 A former top executive at
Chinese automaker FAW Car Co Ltd has been expelled
from China's Communist Party and handed over to legal
authorities suspected of bribery, the official Xinhua news
agency reported on Tuesday.
The case against Zhang Xiaojun, former general manager of
FAW Car's sales company, follows on the investigation and
expulsion of the chairman of parent company China FAW Group Corp
announced in March that stems from Chinese President
Xi Jinping's wider corruption crackdown.
An FAW Group spokesman declined to comment. Zhang was not
immediately available to comment.
Zhang is suspected of taking bribes when he was an executive
vice president in the Audi sales division at FAW-Volkswagen, a
joint venture between Volkswagen AG and FAW Group,
between 2006 and 2012, Xinhua said, citing China's anti-graft
agency.
He allegedly accepted bribes from dealers in exchange for
helping them when selecting where to build Audi dealerships and
in awarding sales rebates, the state-owned newswire reported.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Nick Macfie)