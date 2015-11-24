SHANGHAI Nov 24 Anti-corruption investigators
opened probes into two of China's largest brokerages and
censured four executives at a leading insurer on Tuesday, the
latest moves in a campaign against graft in the financial
sector following a market slump.
After a bloodbath in the share market in mid-June, Beijing
began cracking down on alleged illegal activity, such as insider
trading and 'malicious' short-selling, which were blamed partly
for volatility.
Investigators in Shanghai have started probing Guotai Junan
Securities and Haitong Securities, two
of the largest state-owned brokerages, the official Xinhua news
agency reported, citing a government paper.
Guotai Junan International, the Hong Kong
subsidiary of Guotai Junan, said on Monday its chairman had been
missing since Wednesday.
This is the third probe in Shanghai this year, Xinhua said,
and will involve sweeping investigations that involve 12 other
state-owned companies and six universities.
President Xi Jinping opened a campaign three years ago to
root out corruption in all walks of life in China.
Executives at CITIC Securities have fallen foul
of China's corruption authorities and have allegedly admitted to
insider trading and leaking information.
Meanwhile, four executives at state-owned People's Insurance
Company of China Co (PICC), one of the country's largest
insurers, were punished for a wide range of misdemeanours from
hiding a spouse's U.S. green card status, to using trade union
money to fund shopping sprees, according to a statement posted
on the country's main anti-graft body's official website.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said
some employees were fired, while others were demoted or given
warnings.
On Monday, the CCDI demoted four bank regulators for
violating Communist Party rules and procedures.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)