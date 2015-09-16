SHANGHAI, Sept 16 China's finance ministry must
make better use of corruption inspections and take the work of
inspections to a new level, the ruling Communist Party's top
anti-graft watchdog quoted finance minister Lou Jiwei as saying
on Wednesday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping
crackdown on deep-rooted graft since taking over the party's
leadership in late 2012 and the presidency in 2013. Dozens of
senior officials have been investigated or jailed.
Lou said the ministry should "resolutely carry out Ministry
of Finance inspection work" and use discipline inspections and
rules "to restrict the behaviour of party cadres".
Ministry corruption inspectors should use inspection results
in evaluating and promoting officials, Lou said without
elaborating.
China's financial regulators have been under heavy pressure
since stock markets began to tumble in mid-June after a long
bull run. Lou made no mention of the market turmoil.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Paul Tait)