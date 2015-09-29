BRIEF-CME Group says set total open interest of 125.7 mln contracts on May 11
* CME Group announces record open interest of 125.7 million contracts
BEIJING, Sept 29 China's foreign exchange regulator is stepping up its risk controls against corruption, it said in a statement released on Tuesday via the ruling Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog.
President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping crackdown on deep-rooted graft since taking over the party's leadership in late 2012 and the presidency in 2013. Dozens of senior officials have been investigated or jailed.
The graft-fighting division of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, in a statement released by the party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said that its risk control system was a vital part of battling corruption.
Putting this system into full effect would be one of the tasks the foreign exchange regulator had to achieve this year, it said.
That would include looking closely at projects which "involve power or risk", it added, without elaborating.
China's financial regulators have been under heavy pressure since stock markets collapsed in mid-June following a long bull run, although the statement made no mention of the markets. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)
NEW YORK, May 12 Four US companies, including consumer goods company Spectrum Brands Inc, launched ‘add-on’ loans this week to boost the size of existing facilities as lenders compete to offer additional debt to familiar names amid a lack of supply in 2017 so far.