(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, April 20 China suspended an
international anti-corruption task force earlier this year after
taking over the G20 presidency, according to six individuals in
the group, who called it a setback to global efforts to crack
down on shell companies used to conceal assets.
The so-called "Business 20" Anti-Corruption Taskforce,
comprising businesses and civil society groups, had been drawing
up G20 policies for increasing transparency of offshore
financial structures, among other work, but the body was
scrapped in late January because Chinese companies declined to
participate, according to the sources.
China is one of several countries under pressure to share
data on paper companies after the "Panama Papers", documents
from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, revealed how the rich
and powerful use such structures to avoid taxes and in some
cases conceal ill-gotten gains. They were published by German
newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and more than 100 other
international news outlets.
The B20, the G20's business outreach arm, and its various
task forces are by convention led by companies from the nation
holding the presidency.
The state-run China Council for the Promotion of
International Trade (CCPIT), this year's head of the B20, did
not provide an explanation for suspending the anti-corruption
task force and did not respond to several emails, faxes and
phone calls requesting comment.
But three people who had worked on the task force, who
represented international, U.S. and European institutions, said
the trade group could not persuade a Chinese company to take on
the role of leading the task force, even though around 150,000
Chinese businesses are effectively state-run.
The sources cited the CCPIT as saying a one-off
anti-corruption convention to be held later this month would be
a sufficient substitute, despite strong counter-lobbying from
international businesses and NGOs.
"It's a disappointing indictment on the environment in China
that no company was willing to step forward," said one of the
sources. "This is a critical agenda and we had built up
momentum, and this decision has taken the wind out of the
sails."
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying did not
answer directly when asked why China had suspended the task
force, but said China attached a lot of importance to G20
anti-corruption cooperation and had held meetings on this.
"At the same time, China will, at the G20 business summit,
which is under the framework of the B20 you mention, hold an
anti-corruption forum, to promote and create a sound and clean
business environment," she told a daily news briefing, without
elaborating.
The forum is scheduled to be held on April 27 in Beijing.
RELUCTANT TO HELP
China has been trying to get increased international
cooperation to hunt down suspected corrupt officials who have
fled overseas since President Xi Jinping began a war against
deeply-rooted graft more than three years ago.
But Western countries have been reluctant to help, not
wanting to send people back to a country where rights groups say
mistreatment of criminal suspects remains a problem, and also
complaining China is unwilling to provide proof of their crimes.
Some of the participants on the task force however said they
believed the Chinese government wanted to sharpen its focus this
year, and remained committed to clamping down on corruption.
"We are very happy with the functioning of the
anti-corruption work-stream within the B20 process," said Andrew
Wilson, global communications director at the International
Chamber of Commerce (ICC), which had several executives on the
task force.
According to the B20 2016 official web site, anti-corruption
efforts would comprise the forum, which would "continue previous
efforts toward enhancing anti-corruption international
cooperation, assisting anti-corruption efforts at enterprises
and increasing anti-corruption dialogue between G20 and B20."
A section on the page called "Taskforce Structure" was left
blank.
The three sources and three other people on the task force
said they had continued their work behind the scenes in the
expectation Germany, the next G20 president, will revive the
body. A spokesman for Germany's finance ministry who deals with
G20 matters declined to comment. A spokesman for Bundesverband
der Deutschen Industrie, Germany's representative body within
the B20, also did not comment.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by
Raju Gopalakrishnan)