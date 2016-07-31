BEIJING Chinese authorities are investigating the mayor of provincial capital Hefei on suspicion of serious discipline violations, state-owned Xinhua reported on Sunday, using the euphemism generally applied to graft.

The report cited the provincial anti-graft agency and did not elaborate.

Zhang Qingjun has served as mayor of the capital of Anhui province since 2012.

Since taking office nearly four years ago, President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping campaign to combat corruption that has taken down many top officials in the party, government, military and state-owned companies.

