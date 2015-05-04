BEIJING May 4 The deputy chief of China's Hua
Xia Bank is under investigation for disciplinary
infractions, the bank said late on Monday, in the latest sign
that China's anti-corruption drive has turned to the finance
sector.
The Beijing branch of the ruling Communist Party's
anti-corruption body has opened a case against Wang Yaoting, the
mid-sized bank said in a filing.
The statement said the company is operating normally.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that the problem of
official graft is serious enough to threaten the Communist
Party's legitimacy and has vowed to go after powerful "tigers"
as well as lowly "flies".
Graft-busters have investigated business leaders and
politicians alike, including powerful former domestic security
chief Zhou Yongkang, and Ling Jihua, once a top aide to Xi's
predecessor Hu Jintao, although critics question whether the
probes are part of Xi's consolidation of power.
The campaign has spread to the finance sector, where in
February, the Bank of Beijing Co Ltd said its board
director, Lu Haijun, was under investigation for serious
disciplinary violations.
In January, the head of China's Minsheng Bank resigned after
after several Chinese media outlets reported he was being
investigated by the Party's anti-corruption watchdog.
Also in recent days, party authorities in China's finance
capital of Shanghai put limits on the business activities of
city-level officials, their immediate families and their
children's spouses. On Monday, authorities said spouses of
officials must not engage in business or start companies, while
children of officials and their spouses are not permitted to do
so in Shanghai.