BEIJING, April 17 The chairman of China's insurance regulator, Xiang Junbo, has been removed from his position for suspected disciplinary violations, state media Xinhua reported on Monday.

Xinhua, in the report on its website, gave no details.

On April 9, China's graft watchdog announced an investigation into Xiang, the most senior financial regulator to be probed as part of a government fight against graft. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)