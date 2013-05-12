BEIJING A deputy chairman of China's top planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), is under investigation for suspected "serious discipline violations", state media said on Sunday, as China's new leaders tackle deep-rooted corruption.

Liu Tienan, 59, who until March was also head of the energy regulatory body, the National Energy Administration, was under investigation by the Communist Party's disciplinary commission, state television CCTV said in a one-line report.

Last month, China formally charged a former railways minister, Liu Zhijun, with corruption and abuse of power, setting up the first test of newly installed President Xi Jinping's resolve to crack down on pervasive graft.

In January, Xi, who officially took office in March, said anti-corruption efforts should target both low-ranking "flies" and powerful "tigers".

The NDRC is a super ministry that sets broad economic policies and approves major investments.

China's biggest political scandal in decades was the downfall last year of former Chongqing party chief Bo Xilai.

Bo's fall from grace amid lurid accusations of murder and diplomatic intrigue caused division and uncertainty as the party prepared a transfer of power to a new generation of leaders.

The government has yet to announce a trial date for Bo, or what charges he will face.

