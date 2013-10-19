Nanjing Mayor Ji Jianye waves the Olympic flag after receiving it from Jacques Rogge (not in picture), President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), during the closing ceremony of the Singapore 2010 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) at the Marina Bay Floating Platform in... REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

BEIJING China has sacked the mayor of the eastern city of Nanjing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the latest move in a nationwide crackdown on graft.

The sacking of Ji Jianye came two days after it was announced Ji was being investigated for serious breaches of the law.

Ji "has been removed from his post for suspected serious disciplinary violations", Xinhua said, shorthand the government generally uses to describe graft.

An earlier report in the online version of the official People's Daily newspaper said Ji was under investigation over "economic problems", another euphemism for corruption.

The People's Daily online report, citing other Chinese media reports, said Ji's case may have involved some 20 million yuan.

President Xi Jinping, who took office in March, has called corruption a threat to the ruling Communist Party's survival and vowed to go after powerful "tigers" as well as lowly "flies".

The graft crackdown has so far netted a handful of senior officials, among them former executives from oil giant PetroChina. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Paul Tait)