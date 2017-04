BEIJING China has charged former senior army officer Gu Junshan with corruption, state news agency Xinhua said on Monday, in what will likely be the country's worst military scandal since a vice admiral was jailed for life for embezzlement in 2006.

Xinhua said that Gu has been charged with corruption, taking bribes, misuse of public funds and abuse of power.

Gu has been under investigation for corruption since he was sacked as deputy director of the logistics department of the People's Liberation Army in 2012, sources have previously told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sui-Lee Wee)