A woman places mooncakes for sale at a traditional confectionary in preparation for the Mid-Autumn festival in Hanoi September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kham/Files

A baker cuts a mooncake measuring one metre in diameter, before distributing it for free to customers at a shopping mall in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

SHANGHAI China's crackdown on corruption, a scourge Communist Party leaders fear threatens their hold on power, is likely to last at least another five years, an official said, warning also against the mid-autumn tradition of handing out mooncakes as gifts.

Wang Qishan, secretary of China's anti-corruption watchdog, was quoted as saying the government's "campaign against extravagance and corruption" would continue for at least five years, the official China Daily said.

Wang's comments, also reported on television on Thursday, were made in August at a meeting in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping has promised to go after "tigers and flies" in rooting out rampant graft, a campaign that has brought down politicians and company executives in industries including oil, cars and healthcare.

The campaign has also dragged down sales of high-end products from the fiery sorghum-based liquor, baijiu, to mooncakes, both traditional popular gifts for smoothing business and official ties.

Wang criticized the tradition of giving mooncakes as presents around the Mid-Autumn Festival, adding that the practice created opportunities for graft, the China Daily said.

Mooncake sales have taken a steep hit ahead of this month's festival. In key production regions, sales were half the level of last year, the China Daily said, citing the Wuchuan Association of Mooncakes.

