BEIJING A senior official in the Chinese province of Yunnan is being investigated on suspicion of breaking party discipline and the law, the Communist Party said on Friday, employing its usual euphemism for corruption.

After taking over as party and military chief in late 2012, President Xi Jinping declared war on corruption at all levels in China, vowing to go after powerful "tigers" and lowly "flies". Scores of senior officials have been brought down by the campaign, including former security tsar Zhou Yongkang.

Gao Jinsong, the party boss for the southwestern province's capital of Kunming, is suspected of "seriously violating discipline and the law", the party's graft watchdog said in a brief statement on its website, without elaborating.

The party boss role is the city's top position, outranking the mayor.

He had only assumed the role in August, after his predecessor was sacked for dereliction of duty causing "a loss of state assets" and for suspected corruption, state news agency Xinhua said.

Gao, 51, is from Yunnan and has held a series of government positions there, including mayor of another city in the province called Yuxi, according to his official biography.

Yunnan is a strategically important province for China, on the borders of Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, and is being developed as an economic hub for China's relations with Southeast and South Asia.

The province is emerging as the latest front in Xi's campaign against deep-seated graft.

Last month, Qiu He, deputy head of the party in Yunnan, was put under investigation, while Bai Enpei, Yunnan's former party chief, was accused this year of accepting "huge amounts" of bribes.

