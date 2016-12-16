BEIJING A senior official at China's justice ministry is under investigation for suspected graft, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Friday.

In a brief statement, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said Lu Enguang, head of the ministry's political affairs department, was suspected of "serious discipline violations", using the usual euphemism for graft.

It gave no other details. It was not possible to reach Lu for comment and it was unclear if he has been allowed to retain legal representation.

Lu assumed his current position in November last year, and had previously worked in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and in the publishing industry.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is leading an aggressive campaign against official corruption that is tearing down once-untouchable Party, military and business leaders and rolling up their powerful networks of relatives and allies.

