China prosecutes former provincial party boss over graft

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has prosecuted the former chief of the ruling Communist Party in the northeastern province of Liaoning for offences including bribery and corruption, the country's top prosecutor said on Friday.

Wang Min's offences include bribery, corruption and negligence of duty, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a posting on its website.

President Xi Jinping has waged a sweeping campaign to root out deeply ingrained corruption, warning that the problem is so bad it could affect the ruling Communist Party's grip on power.