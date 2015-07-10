Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
BEIJING The chief of China's anti-graft watchdog called for more severe punishments and stronger discipline for ruling Communist Party members, state media reported on Friday, as President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption drive enters its third year.
"The ruling Party's discipline and regulations must be harsher than the law," the official Xinhua news agency quoted Wang Qishan as saying.
Wang heads the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, through which the country's leadership has conducted its sweeping efforts to stamp out corruption in the Communist Party and government ranks.
These efforts have brought down some of China's most senior political, military and state-owned enterprise officials.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.