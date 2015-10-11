BEIJING China repatriated a corruption suspect on its list of top 100 fugitives, state-owned Xinhua news agency reported.

China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on Sunday that Chinese police had captured former banking official Zhan Zaisheng in Malaysia, according to Xinhua.

He was transferred back to the mainland during the weeklong National Day holiday, which ended on Oct. 7, Xinhua reported.

Zhan had profited from illegally raised funds involving more than 680 million yuan ($107 million), Xinhua said, citing other state media.

He is thought to be the 13th fugitive captured on a list of the top 100 most-wanted fugitives abroad released in April, the official news service said.

The government launched operation "Fox Hunt" to go after suspects who left China seeking refuge abroad, often taking large sums of money with them.

The operation is part of a campaign to stamp out pervasive corruption began by President Xi Jinping after he assumed power in 2013.

($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan renminbi)

