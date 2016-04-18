BEIJING China will prosecute a former vice governor of the wealthy southern province of Guangdong for corruption after an investigation found he took bribes and abused his position, the country's main anti-corruption watchdog said on Monday.

Liu Zhigeng, who was put under investigation in February, also engaged in "superstitious activities", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said.

The charge is frequently levelled at disgraced officials to further blacken their names, as party members are not supposed to believe in "superstition" in officially atheist China.

Liu has been expelled from the party and his case handed over to the legal authorities, the watchdog said, meaning he will be prosecuted.

It was not possible to reach him for comment and unclear if he has retained a lawyer.

President Xi Jinping has embarked on a sweeping anti-corruption campaign, targeting a raft of high-ranking officials in industry and government, including many of his formidable political opponents.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)