BEIJING China will prosecute a former vice governor of the populous southwestern province of Sichuan for suspected corruption including bribery and abuse of power, the ruling Communist Party's graft-busting body said on Tuesday.

Li Chengyun was put under investigation by the party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in April.

In a brief statement, the commission said Li had tried to resist the probe into him, used his position to seek "benefits" for people working in unnamed companies and took bribes.

His case has now been handed over to the legal authorities, the watchdog said, meaning he will face prosecution. Courts are controlled by the party and will not challenge its accusations.

Li has also been expelled from the party, the watchdog added. It was not possible to reach Li for comment and unclear if he has retained a lawyer.

Sichuan, famed for its spicy cuisine, has emerged as a focus of President Xi Jinping's crackdown on deep-seated corruption, since it was a power base for Zhou Yongkang, the country's once powerful domestic security boss.

Zhou was jailed for life last year for graft, and dozens of his associates have also been arrested, many in Sichuan, where he was Communist Party boss from 1999 to 2002.

Li has spent his entire working life in Sichuan, his official biography says, where he was party chief in the provincial city of Deyang when Zhou was in charge of Sichuan.

He was dismissed as deputy governor in 2011, accused of discipline breaches, but two months later appointed a vice director of a Sichuan policy planning panel, state-run media has said.

Li was best know for shedding tears at a news conference in Beijing in 2008 after a deadly earthquake which killed almost 70,000 people.

