* China eyes extradition of fugitive SME bosses-sources
* Border crossings blacklist indebted entrepreneurs
* China seeks to sign extradition treaties with more
countries
By Benjamin Kang Lim
BEIJING, Dec 8 China is seeking the
extradition of private entrepreneurs who have fled abroad after
defaulting on billions of yuan owed to state banks and loan
sharks, two independent sources said, a rare move underlining
Beijing's concern over the scale of losses.
Airports and other border crossings have received lists
containing the names of heavily indebted small and medium
enterprise (SME) bosses who are not permitted to leave the
country, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of the
situation and requested anonymity due to political
sensitivities.
"Foreign governments have been asked to repatriate
(fugitive) SME bosses and help recover their overseas assets,"
said the first source with knowledge of the negotiations.
Many of the managers are suspected to have fled to countries
such as the United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore,
according to Chinese media reports.
The problems began with private companies in the
eastern city of Wenzhou -- famous for its entrepreneurs and
speculators -- turning to the underground lending market after
Beijing clamped down on credit as part of a campaign against
inflation.
Squeezed by falling export orders and rising raw material,
land and labour costs -- and in some cases suffering losses on
their own property investments -- many found themselves unable
to repay, leading some SME bosses to abandon their debts,
factories and workers.
The troubles are now spreading to other areas,
including several cities in Zhejiang province and Erdos in the
northern region of Inner Mongolia, according to local
media.
"SME bosses who owe banks a lot of money are under 'border
control'," the second source said, referring to government
monitoring and curbs on their overseas travel.
Heads of at least 80 companies in Wenzhou have gone into
hiding because they could not repay loan sharks, leaving behind
debts, unpaid wages and thousands out of a job, according to the
online edition of Xinhua news agency.
The Foreign and Public Security ministries declined
immediate comment when reached by telephone.
SEEKING EXTRADITION TREATIES
Beijing is also seeking to sign extradition treaties with
more countries in its effort to bring home runaway officials and
recover their overseas assets, the sources said.
China has such treaties with at least 33 countries
since 1993, according to the Foreign Ministry website.
China and the United States have no extradition treaty,
although the countries have cooperated on corruption cases
before, including in 2004, when a former Bank of China manager
was deported to face charges at home.
The Chinese government has long had a problem with
corrupt officials fleeing the country.
More than 10,000 Communist Party and government officials
fled to the United States or Europe with 650 billion yuan ($102
billion) in bribes or embezzled state funds between 1999 and
2009, according to a Peking University study.
Beyond worries about the financial impact on banks, China's
government is also concerned the potential for unrest stemming
from factory workers who find themselves unemployed and missing
their final paycheck.
SMEs are a backbone of China's economy, accounting for 99
percent of the country's 43 million enterprises, 60 percent of
gross domestic product, 50 percent of government tax revenue and
80 percent of urban jobs, according to official figures.
Alarmed by the threat of social instability, the government
has scrambled to throw a lifeline to cash-strapped private
enterprises by extending new loans to them.
As of the end of October, 15 SME bosses have returned to
Wenzhou and some factories have resumed production, the China
Securities Journal reported on Tuesday. It was not immediately
clear if they were part of the 80 who had fled.
($1 = 6.3641 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Don
Durfee and Raju Gopalakrishnan)