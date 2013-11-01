BEIJING Nov 1 China on Friday jailed for life a
former vice governor of the northeastern province of Jilin and
former banker for taking more than $3 million in bribes, in the
government's latest move to crack down on deep-rooted
corruption.
Tian Xueren was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in
July of last year and went on trial last month in Beijing,
accused of receiving more than 19 million yuan ($3.12 million)
in bribes, state media have said.
"As an official of the state, Tian Xueren used his position
to seek gains for others, and used the power of his position ...
to illegally collect money and gifts from others," the First
Intermediate Court of Beijing said on its microblog.
"This behaviour constitutes the crime of taking bribes."
Between 1995 and 2001, Tian helped companies and officials
to get contracts, loans and promotions, while also serving as
chairman of the state-run Bank of Jilin, the court added.
Tian cooperated in the investigation, providing information
about bribes authorities had not been aware of, and had a "good
attitude" towards admitting his guilt, the court said.
President Xi Jinping, who took office in March, has called
corruption a threat to the ruling Communist Party's survival and
vowed to go after powerful "tigers" as well as lowly "flies".
But his crackdown has only netted a handful of senior
officials, among them former executives of oil giant PetroChina.
The most high-profile recent case was the conviction of Bo
Xilai, once a rising star in China's leadership, who was jailed
for life in September after a murder scandal involving his wife,
Gu Kailai, that shook the party.
But the government has shown no sign of considering reforms
such as setting up an anti-graft body independent of the party
that could more effectively tackle the problem.
($1=6.0945 Chinese yuan)
