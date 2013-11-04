BEIJING Nov 4 China has sent anti-corruption
investigators to six more provinces and four government
departments, the Chinese Communist Party's corruption watchdog
said on Monday, in the government's latest move to tackle graft.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has
dispatched inspectors to government departments that include
official news agency Xinhua and the Commerce Ministry, the
watchdog said in a statement on its website.
Other targets include the southern economic powerhouse of
Guangdong, coal-rich Shanxi and the Ministry of Land and
Resources.
Since taking office in March, Chinese President Xi Jinping
has called corruption a threat to the ruling Communist Party's
survival and vowed to go after powerful "tigers" as well as
lowly "flies".
Authorities have already announced the investigation or
arrest of a handful of senior officials. Among them, former
executives from oil giant PetroChina are being investigated in
what appears to be the biggest graft probe into a state-run firm
in years. These investigations are unrelated to this new round
of probes, or the previous one, which began in May.
The May probes, which lasted through the summer and reported
back in September, targeted five regions and five departments,
including the poor southern province of Guizhou, the
southeastern province of Jiangxi and coal-rich Inner Mongolia,
as well as the state-owned China Grain Reserves Corporation and
the China Publishing Group Corp.
The party has so far given few details of the outcome of the
first round of investigations, in line with its secretive
nature, though the anti-corruption watchdog publishes website
reports of a steady stream of minor officials being probed.
Speaking to officials in October ahead of this new round of
probes, Wang Qishan, the head of the Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection, urged colleagues to spare no effort in
rooting out corruption. [ID: nL3N0ID29H]
