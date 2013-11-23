* Fewer graft prosecutions this year, official data shows
* Number of senior officials investigated similar to prior
years
* Xi Jinping has vowed to go after "tigers", or senior
officials
* But might be cautious to avoid destabilising party -
experts
* Corruption is endemic in China
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, Nov 24 Chinese President Xi Jinping has
raised expectations he will tackle corruption much more
forcefully than his predecessors, but official data on
investigations suggests the crackdown so far is little different
to previous years.
Authorities have opened a similar number of corruption
probes in 2013 to last year, data from the Supreme People's
Procuratorate (SPP), which oversees criminal investigations and
prosecutions nationwide, shows.
According to a Reuters analysis of the data, authorities
have prosecuted far fewer people this year compared to the past
five years, while the number of senior officials being
investigated is on track to match those in prior periods.
Such statistics are at odds with the frequent trumpeting of
Xi's anti-graft campaign by Chinese state media. Since he took
over the ruling Communist Party a year ago, Xi has vowed to root
out endemic corruption by catching "tigers", or senior
officials, and not just lowly "flies".
Xi might be treading carefully since putting too many
officials behind bars could paralyse decision-making across the
government and the party, experts said.
"They don't want everybody worried about being arrested.
That would be a disaster for the party," said Yuhua Wang, a
China corruption expert at the University of Pennsylvania.
A remarkably similar number of corruption investigations
each year over the past decade suggests authorities might even
have minimum targets to meet, some experts said.
Xi could surprise, as he did earlier this month with
far-reaching economic and social reforms announced at the end of
a conclave of senior leaders, if his crackdown gathers steam in
the coming year and prosecutions jump.
For now, experts said authorities had yet to demonstrate the
campaign was anything other than business as usual.
"Anti-corruption campaigns are in large part exercises in
pure public relations," said Andrew Wedeman, a professor at
Georgia State University who has written a book on corruption in
China. "You need a few pelts."
"SHOCK AND AWE"
Graft oils the wheels of the government and party at almost
every level in China, which ranked 80th out of 176 countries and
territories on Transparency International's 2012 corruption
perceptions index, where a higher ranking means a cleaner public
sector.
Like almost all his predecessors, Xi has said corruption
threatens the party's very existence.
Spearheading his crackdown is Wang Qishan, head of the
party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).
Wang warned party investigators last month that their jobs were
on the line if they failed to root out corruption, telling them
to use "shock and awe" on their targets.
The party said this month it plans to set up a database to
record information on the income and property of party
officials. It has said nothing about making the income database
public.
The central discipline commission, however, did hold its
first news conference ever in January and launched a website in
September that allows the public to report alleged misbehaviour.
Some analysts expect further reforms to the commission could
be in the works, which might affect its approach to fighting
corruption.
Neither the government nor the commission responded to
queries about the anti-corruption campaign or the SPP data.
"I think they genuinely want to fight corruption," said Zhu
Jiangnan at the University of Hong Kong, who researches
corruption in China. "There's certainly been an increase in
transparency."
GRAFT BY THE NUMBERS
Last year, government authorities investigated 35,648 people
for corruption, based on data in publicly available SPP work
reports that covered the 2008-2012 period.
As of the end of August, 30,938 investigations have been
opened. That was up 4 percent compared to the same period last
year, the SPP said in its official newspaper last month.
And from 2011 to 2012, the number of investigations rose 6
percent, suggesting marginal growth in the number of probes is
likely for all of 2013.
"My hunch is that the year-end figures for 2013 will be
pretty close to the totals for 2012," said Wedeman, who studies
the SPP data.
"Past experience suggests that part-year figures often
overstate the actual annual increase."
The central discipline commission and its regional branches
also carry out corruption investigations, but only of party
members. The commission has not released data on the total
number of graft cases this year, which are dealt with
internally. A fraction are handed over to prosecutors.
Zhu said the commission was "extremely overloaded".
"The CCDI's staff hasn't markedly increased ... They face
the limits of manpower," she said.
At the same time, the government had prosecuted half the
number of officials investigated for corruption during the first
eight months of the year. From 2008 to 2012, it was 90 percent,
SPP data shows.
China had investigated 129 officials at the
departmental-bureau level and above for corruption during the
January-August period, according to the SPP's newspaper. If
investigations remain steady, that would mean roughly 194 for
the full year.
The annual average over the five years to 2012 was 186, or
just over one high-level official per city with a population of
one million people.
At the vice-ministerial level and above, China has announced
criminal investigations into four top leaders this year. Two
other unnamed leaders were mentioned in a party legal newspaper
in August. The annual average from 2008-2012 was six.
And while at least eight leaders ranked vice-minister or
above have been investigated by the discipline commission and
removed from office up to November of this year for violations
of party discipline, often a codeword for corruption, at least
10 were toppled in 2009. Such moves, announced by state media,
precede any criminal investigation.
Experts said this year's numbers suggested the anti-graft
drive may be more about bolstering the party's image given the
attention in state media to the government's success in catching
offenders.
"I think the goal of the anti-corruption campaign is to
establish more legitimacy for the party. The goal ... is not to
arrest more people," said Wang, from the University of
Pennsylvania.
TARGETS AND TIGERS
Meanwhile, the number of people investigated for corruption
has remained remarkably consistent since 2003.
Between 2003 and 2007, an average of 33,495 people were
investigated by judicial authorities each year, based on the
SPP's work reports. Between 2008 and 2012, the average was
33,569, a difference of less than 100.
That hints at the use of targets for graft investigations in
China, a country where anything from issuing parking tickets to
gross domestic product growth is assigned a target.
"They do a lot of investment earlier on, to make sure that
they won't need to catch up or rush at the end of the year,"
said Wang, referring to how Chinese provinces meet GDP targets.
Few "tigers" have been rounded up under Xi's tenure.
In May, Liu Tienan, the former deputy head of China's top
planning agency, was removed from his post after allegations of
corruption were posted against him online. A criminal
investigation was opened in August. [ID: nL4N0G92KI]
Authorities also recently said several former executives at
state energy giant PetroChina and its
parent China National Petroleum Corporation were being probed
for "serious discipline violations", shorthand generally used to
describe graft.
The executives included Jiang Jiemin, the former chairman of
both entities and who most recently headed the government body
that oversees state firms. Authorities have given no details on
their alleged wrongdoing.
Wang said the low prosecution rate overall so far this year
could indicate authorities wanted to unravel big cases, and that
results might come next year.
"That would mean it's actually very serious," said Wang.
"They single out the flies, but they want to find the tigers
behind the flies."
(Additional reporting by Li Hui. Editing by Dean Yates)