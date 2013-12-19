SHANGHAI Dec 19 Authorities in the city of
Shanghai have arrested the former deputy health commission
chief, prosecutors said, at a time when China's health sector
has come under the spotlight for widespread corruption.
Huang Fengping, formerly second in command of the city's
Commission of Health and Family Planning, was arrested on
Wednesday for "suspected crimes", the city's prosecution service
said in a statement on its website.
It gave no more details.
The arrest comes as China steps up its scrutiny into
corruption in the medical sector, with attention especially on
graft in the pharmaceutical and infant milk formula markets.
The Shanghai Health and Family Planning Commission and the
Shanghai Municipal People's Prosecution Service were not
immediately available for comment.
Huang worked at Shanghai's Huashan Hospital for more than a
decade before taking the vice director role in May last year,
the official Shanghai Daily said in a report.
China's regulators have been investigating numerous foreign
and domestic drug companies, with inquiries ranging from
suspected corruption to how drugs are priced.
The most high-profile investigation involves British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.
Chinese police launched as investigation into accusations in
July that GSK funnelled up to 3 billion yuan ($492 million) to
travel agencies to facilitate bribes to doctors and officials to
boost its drug sales.
GSK said on Wednesday it would stop paying doctors for
promoting its drugs and scrap prescription targets for its
marketing staff worldwide.
However, the company said the measures were not directly
related to its Chinese problems and were rather part of a broad
effort to improve transparency
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; additional reporting by SHANGHAI
newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel)