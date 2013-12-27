BEIJING Dec 27 Chinese officials going on
business overseas will no longer be able to charter planes or
fly in private or corporate jets, guidelines announced on Friday
said, part of a broad government crackdown on corruption and
waste.
The rules also require strict limits on the number of people
sent on trips and the number of days spent abroad.
Provincial-level officials are permitted to stay in regular
hotel suites, while bureau-level officials are allowed to stay
in standard rooms.
"Without exception, any excuse or method for exchanging
gifts or souvenirs is not allowed," a statement on the Finance
Ministry's website said.
"It is strictly forbidden to accept, or covertly accept,
subsidies from industry units, and strictly forbidden to shift
or allot travel expenses to organisations abroad, subsidiary
units or companies."
Chinese newspaper frequently report on cases of government
officials making spurious trips abroad on the public purse,
ostensibly for work when in reality they are going on holiday or
engaging in shopping sprees.
Since taking over the reins of the Communist Party in
November 2012 and the government in March, President Xi Jinping
has vowed to crack down on corruption, which he has said
threatens the party's survival.
The government has gone after everything from bribery to
gift giving and lavish banquets as it seeks to assuage public
anger at widespread graft and the extravagant behaviour of some
officials.
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Nick Macfie)