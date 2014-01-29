SHANGHAI Jan 29 A billionaire who Chinese media
say is linked to the downfall of the former mayor of Nanjing has
been arrested on suspicion of corruption, the company he
founded, Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co Ltd
, said.
The family of Zhu Xingliang, who ranked no.55 on the 2013
Forbes China Rich List with a fortune worth $2.04 billion,
informed Gold Mantis of his arrest, the firm said in a statement
to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange posted on Tuesday.
"The company received notification from family on Jan. 27
that Director and the person in actual control (of the firm) Mr.
Zhu Xingliang was arrested on suspicion of bribery with the
approval of the prosecutor," the company filing said.
Shares in the interior decoration firm have dropped about 10
percent since Monday. Zhu is the company's biggest shareholder
and the firm said business was operating normally following his
arrest.
The arrest comes as China's President Xi Jinping makes the
fight against endemic corruption a central theme of his
administration. Xi has vowed to pursue both high-flying
"tigers", or senior officials, and lower-ranking "flies".
Ji Jianye was removed from his post as Nanjing mayor on Oct.
19, two days after a government announcement that he was under
investigation for suspected "disciplinary violations" - a term
often used for corruption - and breaking the law.
Ji is among the most senior government officials to be
investigated. At the time, the state-backed Beijing News
newspaper reported that Zhu's company had received many
government contracts in locales where Ji was serving as a senior
official before his time in Nanjing.
Zhu had been under house arrest since July 27 and was being
investigated for matters related to Ji, the newspaper reported.
Gold Mantis is known for its work on several high-profile
projects including the "Bird's Nest" Olympic stadium and the
National Grand Theatre in Beijing.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Miral Fahmy)