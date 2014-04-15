(Adds seizure of fake condoms, medical devices)
SHANGHAI, April 15 Authorities in China have
detained 160 members of a criminal gang in the financial capital
of Shanghai after the group lured patients to fake medical
clinics and sold them overpriced drugs, Shanghai police said on
Tuesday.
The gang cheated more than 500 victims out of 1.7 million
yuan ($273,400), using corrupt doctors to inflate drug prices
and prescribe large amounts of medicines, the city's police
department said on its official microblog.
Corruption is rife in China's healthcare system, hit by a
scarcity of doctors, while bribery pushes up the cost of care
and creates tension between healthcare workers and patients.
Providing affordable, accessible healthcare is one of the
key platforms of President Xi Jinping's new government, with
China's healthcare bill set to hit $1 trillion (597 billion
pounds) by 2020, according to a report from McKinsey & Co.
More than 600 Shanghai police officials launched a sting
operation on April 2, after seven months of investigation,
holding 160 suspects in raids on the homes of gang members
around the city and seizing crates of medicine and fake
firearms, the police said.
The gang would lure patients into four fraudulent clinics,
using people placed at hospitals and metro stations to praise
the quality of care. Unqualified doctors would then sell them
drugs at prices often more than 10 times the real value.
The healthcare scam, which often targeted migrants who had
come to Shanghai for treatment, is the largest of its kind to
hit the city, say official Chinese media, ranging from the
Shanghai Daily paper and Xinhua news agency.
They added that 114 of those detained had been arrested.
Separately, Xinhua said authorities had seized more than
1.61 million fake Durex-brand condoms and arrested 20 people
involved in their production in the eastern province of
Zhejiang.
Police in the central province of Henan also arrested 19
people for selling "bogus medical devices" made from "overseas
waste", Xinhua added, without giving details.
China has long grappled to control the production and sale
of fake and shoddy goods, in a country where everything from
basic foods, such as rice and eggs, to iPhones and car parts,
can become the target of counterfeiters.
($1=6.2191 Chinese Yuan)
