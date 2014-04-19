BEIJING, April 19 A Chinese executive under
investigation for suspected corruption has been sacked as
chairman of powerful state-owned conglomerate China Resources
Holdings Co. Ltd., the official Xinhua news agency
said on Saturday.
Citing an official with the Organization Department of the
ruling Communist Party's Central Committee, Xinhua said Song Lin
was fired because he was suspected of "serious discipline and
law violations" - party shorthand for corruption.
Song appears to be the latest official to fall in President
Xi Jinping's campaign against corruption. Xi was vowed to target
high-flying "tigers" as well as lowly "flies".
Song was also sacked from his position as the company's
party chief, Xinhua said.
China Resources is a holding company for a group of energy,
land and consumer businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong.
China's top anti-graft body said on Thursday it had launched
an investigation into Song.
The investigation comes after a Chinese journalist publicly
accused Song of laundering money. Song had strongly denied the
charge and called the journalist's claims "slanderous" in a
public statement.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)