SHANGHAI, Sept 3 Chinese prosecutors have
launched a criminal bribery investigation into a former senior
executive at FAW Group Corp, a Chinese partner of Volkswagen AG
and Toyota Motor Corp, China's procurator
said on Wednesday.
The Jilin Provincial People's Procuratorate opened the case
against An Dewu, who is suspected of accepting bribes, China's
Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a statement.
The country's graft watchdog said last week that it was
investigating An Dewu, former deputy general manager of FAW, for
"suspected serious violations of the law".
The involvement of state prosecutors means the probe has now
escalated into a serious criminal case.
Efforts to reach An for comment were unsuccessful. FAW could
not be reached for comment on Wednesday, but on Tuesday the
company said it has punished eight managers for misusing company
funds.
One of China's biggest automakers, FAW is among the latest
batch of state-owned firms and government units being targeted
by China's anti-graft body as President Xi Jinping vows to bring
down "tigers and flies" in a deepening anti-corruption drive.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China's
corruption watchdog, launched a separate inspection into FAW
recently. It is investigating one former and one current
executive at FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co Ltd, FAW's joint
venture with Volkswagen for "seriously violating the law".
Analysts say Chinese carmakers like FAW have too much power
over dealers who are often forced to compete fiercely for
authorization to sell popular car models. This, in part, has
made the industry a hotbed for corruption.
China's anti-trust regulator is also investigating carmakers
including Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and Fiat SpA's
Chrysler over pricing practices and possibly violating
China's anti-monopoly law.
